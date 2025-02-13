Germany’s Studio 100 Film has sealed multiple deals for animated films Miss Moxy and North ahead of the European Film Market.

All rights have been sold for Belgian filmmaker and visual artist Vincent Bal’s Miss Moxy, co-directed with Wip Vernooij, to Poland (Nowe Horyzonty), UK/ Ireland (Dazzler), Bulgaria (Profilms), Hungary & Romania (ADS-Services), Czech Republic & Slovakia (Donart), former Yugoslavia (Blitz), and Portugal (Outsider Film).

The 3D CGI feature is about a cat that gets lost and has to make its way home across Europe. It is a Dutch-Belgian co-production by Phanta Animation and BosBros with Eyeworks Film & TV Drama and AVROTROSm and will be released theatrically by Paradiso Film in The Netherlands and Belgium in January 2026.

Studio 101 has also signed deals on Norwegian director Bente Lohne’s ‘The Snow Queen’-inspired North for Italy (Adler), Hungary & Romania (ADS-Services), Czech Republic & Slovakia (Bohemia Motion Pictures), former Yugoslavia (Blitz), Bulgaria (Profilms), Portugal (Films4You), and the Baltics (GPI).

Lohne’s directorial debut is produced by Haakon Gundersen’s PictoryLand with animation studio Anima Vitae. North will have its world premiere in November 2025 and be distributed throughout Scandinavia by Norsk Filmdistribusjon.