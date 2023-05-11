The 2024 Sundance Film Festival will run January 18 to 28, with the submission period for projects starting today (May 11) and continuing until September 1.

The in-person festival in Park City – which will be the fortieth edition of the festival run by Robert Redford’s Sundance Institute since 1984 – will be accompanied by “a robust selection of films available online,” the Institute said in an announcement.

The festival’s programming team will screen submissions for consideration collected via FilmFreeway starting this week. For feature submissions the early deadline to submit is August 11, the official deadline is September 4 and the late deadline is September 25.

For shorts the early deadline is July 31, the official deadline is August 18 and the late deadline is September 4. For episodic projects the early deadline is August 7, the official deadline is September 1, and the late deadline is September 18.

For the festival’s new frontier section, the early deadline is August 4, the official deadline is August 21, and the late deadline is September 1.