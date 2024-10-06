Taiwan’s GrX Studio is to launch a $50m fund covering 20 titles at the Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM) in Busan on Monday (October 7), where it is also set to reveal the cast of upcoming romantic feature The Photo From 1977.

The fund, known as the Asian Spring Project, aims to expand the Taipei-based company’s footprint across the Asia Pacific region and comprises 15 series and five horror films over the next five years. GrX strategy and chief investment officer Dennis Wu, who heads the new fund, will collaborate with Asian and international partners to jointly develop and produce the projects.

Separately, GrX Studio will reveal the cast for The Photo From 1977 at its first international press event, to take place at ACFM today. The cast includes Korean star Jinyoung from Netflix series Sweet Home and Taiwanese rising star Moon Lee, who was nominated for best supporting actress at the Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards for The Victims’ Game season two.

They will play a Korean Taekwondo coach and a local photographer who overcome language and cultural barriers to stay together. Set in 1977 during a time of local election turmoil, it will be directed by Frank Cheng and GrX Studio CEO Phil Tang. Filming is set to begin in Taiwan toward the end of the year.

Taiwanese actress Ning Chang from recent China’s box-office hit A Place Called Silence and Vietnamese actor Lien Binh Phat will also make an appearance at the GrX launch. They lead previously announced medical crime drama series The Outlaw Doctor, produced by GrX Studio and Taiwan broadcaster Public Television Service.

With 60% of the dialogue in English and partial filming in Vietnam, this production represents GrX Studio’s international vision.

The company also has several international projects in development, including horror Trapped In Yellow; thriller series The Ones I Killed And The Ones Who Killed Me, an adaptation of Akira Higashiyama’s hit Japanese novel; historical series Kohaku: The Traitor of the Night by directors Lien Yi-chi and Kentaro Hagiwara; and reality food show Go! Go! Michelin.