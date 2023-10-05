Global advance ticket sales for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film already exceed $100m worldwide, AMC Theatres Distribution and AMC Entertainment said on Thursday.

The film will kick off on October 13 in most of what AMC said was a confirmed 8,500 theatres in 100 countries around the world.

AMC Theatres Distribution said it has reached agreements to show the concert film at nearly 4,000 theatres. Beside AMC, the world’s largest exhibitor circuit, the film will also show in the numbers two and three circuits Regal and Cinemark and other US sites booked by Variance Films.

Cineplex is carrying Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in Canada and Cinepolis is booking for Mexico and Central America, with Trafalgar Releasing handling the rest of the world.

Anticipation is riding high, especially at a time when box office has been dented somewhat by the lack of stars to promote releases during the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, which has caused some distributors to push films into 2024, most notably Legendary Entertainment/Warner Bros’ Dune: Part Two.

When the film was announced in September it set a new record for AMC ticket sales in a single day ( AMC intends for the film to play at least four times a day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The first leg of Swift’s US tour has ended and she embarks on rest of her global dates starting in Argentina in November, before touching down in the UK in June, and resuming her US tour in October 2024.