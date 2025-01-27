Zygi Kamasa’s True Brit Entertainment has picked up UK and Ireland rights to Natasha Kermani’s The Dreadful starring Sophie Turner and Kit Harrington.

The gothic horror is now in post after a shoot in Cornwall.

Former Game Of Thrones stars Harrington and Turner reunite in a story about an isolated young woman whose life is turned upside down by the arrival of a man from her past.

Marcia Gay Harden, Laurence O’Fuarain and Jonathan Howard co-star.

Turner also produces the feature alongside Luke Daniels of Redwire Pictures/Tunnell; Patrick Hibler from Storyboard Media; Adam G. Simon, Bull Blumenthal, and Lucas Jarach.

Greg Lauritano produces under his Black Magic banner.