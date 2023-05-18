The UK is on track to double film stage space by 2025 according to UK culture secretary Lucy Frazer who today will announce her ambition to grow the creative industries by $50 billion and to create a million extra jobs by 2030.

Frazer is delivering a keynote speech to the Deloitte and Enders Media and Telecoms 2023 & Beyond conference on Thursday morning.

Since becoming Culture Secretary earlier this year, Frazer has put forward proposals to update gambling laws, announced plans to introduce an independent regulator for football, and published the draft Media Bill.

She is expected to tell the conference that her focus will now turn to growing the UK’s creative industries: “Our creative industries are world class. We are in the golden age of the silver screen. We rival any country in the world at sound and visual effects, and are on track to double UK film stage space by 2025.”

A raft of new studios are in the works in the UK, while existing players are expanding. Pinewood won planning permission in February to add 21 more stages. Shepperton and Warner Bros. Leavesden are also adding more stages.

Frazer will also say: “I have zero doubt that we in Government can do more tangible things to support our creatives. But we cannot simply copy and paste the formula for that past success. We face increasing global competition and we cannot afford to be complacent.

The DCMS is working with the Creative Industries Council to develop a Creative Industries Sector Vision.

The Creative Industries Sector Vision will be published in the coming months.