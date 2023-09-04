The UK’s National Cinema Day generated approximately £5m at the box office from nearly 1.56 million admissions on Saturday, September 2 – a 6% increase on last year’s edition.

Tickets were heavily discounted to at least £3 at over 630 cinemas across the country, with the most popular films on the day including Warner Bros’ Barbie and Universal’s Oppenheimer, according to box office analysts Comscore.

Further titles to draw audiences included The Equalizer 3 and Cobweb alongside recent releases Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Elemental, The Meg 2 and Blue Beetle. Also in the mix was the recently re-released 30th anniversary edition of Jurassic Park.

It follows last year’s reboot edition, the first National Cinema Day in almost 30 years, which generated nearly 1.5m admissions.

The scheme was developed by cross-industry body Cinema First and is supported by the Film Distributors’ Association and the UK Cinema Association.

Early findings from a nationwide survey revealed that three quarters of attendees said that they were likely to return to the cinema in the coming weeks.

After a moderate first half of the year, July and August have seen the UK-Ireland box office perform strongly through the success of Barbie and Oppenheimer.

Box office is the UK is currently 10% higher than in 2022 at the same stage, meaning cinemas are getting closer to pre-pandemic levels.