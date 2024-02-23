The UK’s National Film and Television School has unveiled the winners of its 2024 graduate showcase.

Winners were announced at the school’s graduation ceremony at the Odeon Luxe in London Square today (February 23) after four days of screenings at the BFI Southbank.

The prize for most promising student went to Creative Business MA graduate Cody Updegrave who received £1,000. ”Cody has poured his heart and soul into the life of the School, leaving an indelible mark as student representative and through supporting the expansive spectrum of VFX productions across the NFTS,” said Ian Haig, head of the NFTS creative business MA.

Rufai Ajala was awarded best cinematography for their work on fiction film May It Go Beautifully For You, Rico, for which they receive a seven-day lighting hire package. The jury, made up of 10 industry peers, commented on how ”the framing was considered and the patient cinematography offered beautiful, slow, long-developing shots in which the characters are given space to exist in their landscape”. Ajala was previously named a Screen Star of Tomorrow in 2022 as an intimacy coordinator and cinematographer.



Other winners included Helena Hunt and Carl Mason who received the Sargent-Disc award of £500 for their budgeting and cost control management as well as effective reporting skills.

Barbie production designer and set decorator Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer were also presented with honorary fellowships at the ceremony.

At the Bafta Film Awards on Sunday (February 19), both award-winning short films – Jellyfish in live-action and Crab Day in animation – were crafted by NFTS 2023 graduating students.

NFTS graduation winners 2024

Most promising student

Cody Updegrave

Best cinematography

Rufai Ajala, May It Go Beautifully For You, Rico

Sargent-Disc

Helena Hunt and Carl Mason

Health and safety management in film production

Tapeworm, Ella Richie and Olivia Song

Excellence in composing

Rotem Frimer

Excellence in sound design

Alina Ushakova

Excellence in editing

Yiwei Pu