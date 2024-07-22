The UK’s Reason8 has picked up Venice Critics’ Week title Perfumed With Mint for sales.

The title is written and directed by Cairo-based filmmaker Muhammed Hamdy, and follows a lovesick physician and his old friend as they try to escape the ghosts of their past, running from one abandoned house to another as they are chased by shadows.

Cast includes Alaa En Din Hamada, Mahdy Abo Bahat, Abdo Zin El Din and Hatem Emam Moustafa.

The feature is produced by Farès Ladjimi through France’s Supernova Films.

Denis Krupnov, co-founder and co-managing director of Reason8, described the film as a “thought-provoking film [that] bends genres, [and] offers deep reflection on the global events”.

It is the feature directorial debut for Hamdy, whose previous credits as a cinematographer include 2013 Sundance documentary The Square, an Emmy award winning film following events surrounding the Egyptian Revolution of 2011.