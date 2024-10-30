Paris-based sales house WTFilms heads to AFM on the hunt for buyers for Abel Ferry’s horror thriller Squealers (Gibier) about a deadly cat-and-mouse game between rebellious eco-activists and a slaughterhouse owner.

The film stars Olivier Gourmet and Consent breakout star Kim Higelin, alongside Bruno Lochet, Marie Kremer and Michaël Erpelding. The story follows a group of young protestors who gather damning evidence at a meat processing plant, only to be caught by the owner and his security team who attempt to reclaim their incriminatory footage in what becomes a thrilling pursuit for survival.

Ferry is best known for 2009 slasher High Lane (Vertige) about a group of friends who are hunted by a serial killer during a dangerous mountain trail hike. Now in post, Squealers is produced by The Soul Eater and Babysitter producers Phase 4 Productions with Place du Marché Productions. UMedia co-produces and Star Invest will release the film in France.