The British Film Commission, working with the UK’s network of national agencies, promotes and supports major inward investment feature film and HETV titles filming in the UK, from hosting familiarisation trips (‘fam trips’) to assisting with visas and advising on the UK’s recently enhanced tax credits, locations, crew and stage space availability. Here are just some of the projects they have supported that are hitting the screens in 2025.

Film

Back In Action

UK locations: Shepperton Studios, SE England; London locations

BFC support: Locations, crew, UK fam trip attendee, UK Film and TV Week (UKFTVW) attendee

Seth Gordon directs Jaimie Foxx and Cameron Diaz in Back In Action, a Netflix thriller he co-wrote with Brendan O’Brien about two former CIA spies who are pulled back into the spy game after their secret identities are revealed. Andrew Scott and Glenn Close co-star.

Released: US & UK January 17 2025

In The Grey

UK locations: UK VFX & Post only.

BFC support: UK fam trip attendee, UKFTVW attendee

Guy Ritchie writes and directs In The Grey, an action thriller for Lionsgate about two extraction specialists who have to designate a route of escape for a senior female negotiator. Ritchie go-to actors Henry Cavill and Jake Gyllenhaal star alongside Eiza González and Rosamund Pike.

Released: US & UK January 27 2025

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy

UK locations: Sky Studios Elstree, SE England; London locations

BFC support: UK fam trip attendee, UKFTVW attendee

Renee Zellweger returns to her titular role — this time as a widowed mother of two — for the fourth instalment in Universal’s UK-set romcom directed by Michael Morris. Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson also return, with Leo Woodall, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Isla Fischer and Gemma Jones joining. Working Title’s Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Jo Wallett produce.

Released: US & UK February 14 205

Black Bag

UK locations: Pinewood Studios, SE England; London locations

BFC support: Locations, visas, Solas Mind sessions, UK fam trip attendee, UKFTVW attendee

Steven Soderbergh’s London-set spy thriller Black Bag, starring Cate Blanchett, Naomie Harris, Michael Fassbender, Regé-Jean Page and Pierce Brosnan was written by David Koepp (Mission Impossible, Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull). Casey Silver and Greg Jacobs produce for Focus Features.

Released: US & UK March 14 2025

The Amateur

UK locations: The Wharf and Hallmark House, London

BFC support: UK fam trip attendee, UKFTVW attendee

Rami Malek spy thriller The Amateur, from 20th Century Studios, centres on a CIA cryptographer whose wife is killed during a terrorist attack in London, and is directed by One Life’s James Hawes. Caitríona Balfe and Rachel Brosnahan also star.

Released: US & UK April 11 2025

Mickey 17

UK locations: Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, SE England

BFC support: UK fam trip attendee, UKFTVW attendee

Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17, a Warner Bros sci-fi comedy starring Robert Pattinson, Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo, centres on an ‘expendable’ employee on an expedition to colonise an ice world who tries to stop his clone from replacing him. Bong produces with Dooho Choi, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner.

Released: US 18 April 2025 / UK TBC

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning

UK locations: Longcross Studios, SE England; NW and SW England; London locations

BFC support: Locations, visas, stage space, Covid-19 production support guidance, Covid-19 travel guidance, UK fam trip attendee

The eight instalment in Paramount’s Tom Cruise franchise picks up directly after the events of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning. Cruise’s super spy Ethan Hunt is on a mission to locate a sunken Russian submarine harbouring an AI threat to humanity.

Released: US & UK May 23 2025

How To Train Your Dragon

UK locations: Titanic Studios, Belfast Harbour Studios, Northern Ireland; various Northern Ireland locations

BFC support: UK fam trip attendee, UKFTVW attendee

Three-time Oscar nominee Dean DeBlois, who brought DreamWorks Animation’s How To Train Your Dragon trilogy to cinema audiences, writes and directs Universal’s live-action reimagining of the film that launched the franchise. Mason Thames and Nico Parker star.

Released: US & UK June 13 2025

28 Years Later

UK locations: NE, NW and SE England

BFC support: UK fam trip attendee, UKFTVW attendee

Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later, written by Alex Garland and Boyle and starring Cillian Murphy, Jodie Comer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, is the third in the Sony’s UK post-apocalyptic zombie horror after Boyle’s 28 Days Later (2002) and Juan Carlos Fresnadillo’s 28 Weeks Later (2007). Boyle and Garland produce with Andrew Macdonald, Bernard Bellew and Peter Rice.

Released: US & UK June 20 2025

F1

UK locations: OMA Studio X, SE England; SE England locations

BFC support: Locations, visas, EDI/skills and training, Virtual Production Support, UK fam trip attendee

This motorsport drama sees Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) direct Brad Pitt as an F1 driver, Javier Bardem as team principal and British actor Damson Idris as Pitt’s teammate. Former F1 British world champion Lewis Hamilton is among the producers led by Jerry Bruckheimer.

Released: US June 27 2025 / UK June 25 2025

Jurassic World Rebirth

UK locations: Sky Studios Elstree, SE England

BFC support: Visas, UK fam trip attendee, UKFTVW attendee

Universal’s seventh Jurassic Park title is directed by Gareth Edwards and stars Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Rupert Friend. Set five years post-Jurassic World Dominion, it sees an expedition brave isolated equatorial regions to extract DNA from three massive prehistoric creatures in search of a groundbreaking medical breakthrough. David Koepp scripts from characters created by Michael Crichton.

Released: US & UK July 2025

Havoc

UK locations: Great Point Studios, Wales; Wales locations

BFC support: Crew, UK fam trip attendee, UKFTVW attendee

Tom Hardy stars as a detective who fights his way through a US criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s estranged son after a drug deal gone wrong in the Gareth Evans’ directed Netflix crime thriller Havoc. The film is produced by Evans, Ed Talfan, Aram Tertzakian and Hardy.

Released: US & UK TBC

High-end TV

Lockerbie

UK locations: Scotland locations

BFC support: Advice on studio/stage space and locations, introduction to Screen Scotland for ongoing support

Colin Firth stars in a five part series for Sky Studios and Carnival Film, based on the events surrounding the 1988 Lockerbie disaster which saw the lives of 270 people lost as a Pan Am flight came down in the small Scottish border town.

Released: US Jan TBC / UK January 2 2025

Andor S2

UK locations: Pinewood Studios, SE England

BFC support: UK fam trip attendee; UKFTVW attendee

Season two of Disney+ and Lucasfilm’s Star Wars spin off continues the story of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and the emerging rebel alliance over the climactic four years that lead to the discovery of the Death Star and the events of Rogue One. Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly and Denise Gough return, with Benjamin Bratt and Ben Mendelsohn joining the cast.

Released: US & UK April 22 2025

House Of Guinness

UK locations: Space Studios, Manchester, NW England Ellesmere Port; NW England locations

BFC support: UK fam trip attendee; UKFTVW attendee

Created and written by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders), the show details the dynastic family behind the Guinness brewing company in 19th-century Ireland and New York, and counts James Norton, Danielle Galligan and Seamus O’Hara among the cast. Kudos Knight, the creative partnership between Kudos and Knight, produces the show for Netflix.

Released: UK & US 2025 TBC

Frankenstein

UK locations: Scotland, Midlands, London locations

BFC support: UK fam trip attendee; UKFTVW attendee

The cast for Guillermo del Toro’s highly-anticipated Netflix series Frankenstein, adapted from Mary Shelley’s classic Gothic novel, is led by Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi and Mia Goth. Joining them are Felix Kammerer (All Quiet On The Western Front) and Chrisoph Waltz (Inglourious Basterds)

Released: UK & US 2025 TBC

The Crow Girl

UK locations: Patchway Studios, SW England; SW England locations

BFC support: UK fam trip attendees UKFTVW attendee

Six-part contemporary psychological thriller The Crow Girl, starring Eve Myles, Katherine Kelly and Dougray Scott, is made for Paramount+ by Emmy-winning creative team Buccaneer (behind Irvine Welsh’s Crime, Marcella). The series is adapted from the trilogy of novels by Erik Axl Sund, with Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash contributing to the soundtrack and serving as executive producer.

Released: UK & US 2025 TBC

How To Get to Heaven From Belfast

UK locations: Northern Ireland locations

BFC support: UK fam trip attendee; UKFTVW attendee

How To Get to Heaven From Belfast, the new show from Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee, is produced by Hat Trick Productions for Netflix, and stars Roísín Gallagher, Sinéad Keenan and Caoilfhionn Dunne. It centres on three childhood friends, now in their late 30s, who gather after another friend’s death, before going on an odyssey through Ireland and beyond.

Released: UK & US 2025 TBC

The War Between The Land And Sea

UK locations: Wolf Studios, Wales; Wales locations

BFC support: UK fam trip attendee; UKFTVW attendee

This Doctor Who spinoff created by Russell T Davies for BBC One and Disney+ stars Russell Tovey and Gugu Mbatha-Raw alongside regular Doctor Who cast Jemma Redgrave and Alexander Devrient. The Bad Wolf-produced series picks up as one of the Doctor’s most famous foes, the sea devils, emerge, bent on war.

Released: UK & US TBC

All Creatures Great And Small Season 6

UK locations: Yorkshire, Lancashire

BFC support: UK fam trip attendee, UKFTVW attendee

The sixth series of the long-running show continues to detail fictional rural vet James Heriot, played by Nicholas Ralph. Co-stars include Rachel Shenton, Callum Woodhouse, Samuel West and Anna Madeley. Colin Callender’s Playground Entertainment produces for Channel 5, and PBS Masterpiece.

Released: UK & US TBC