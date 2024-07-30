Malaysia International Film Festival

The core value of Malaysia International Film Festival (MIFFEST) is to promote and raise awareness of global cinema in all of its forms as art and culture that upholds the value of humanity.

Its vision is to celebrate the splendor of Malaysian and international cinema art in a spirit of humanity and build sustainable connections in the film art industry.

Its mission is to discover and advocate the talented Malaysian and international filmmakers; attract the festival-goer and cinema-lover to visit Malaysia; and gather international cinema enthusiasts.