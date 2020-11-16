New Horizons International Film Festival
New Horizons Film Festival is an international film festival held annually in July in Wrocław, Poland. It has been organised since 2001.
Poland’s New Horizons International Film Festival became one of 2020’s biggest virtual events
Usually held in July, the festival team moved quickly to postpone the festival to November due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Polish Days moves online to showcase vibrant slate of new Polish films and talent
US In Progress meet-and-greet is now open for submissions.