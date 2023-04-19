British Film Commission
The UK. First for world-class film and television production. The British Film Commission provides free, tailored support, from development through to delivery.
Contact info
- Promotion
Made in the UK: 16 unmissable film and TV projects to look out for in 2023
Screen profiles some exciting UK-made projects coming to cinemas and streamers over the coming months.
- Promotion
12 features and series filmed in the UK to look out for this winter
All the projects are available on a streaming service or broadcaster this winter.
- Promotion
How the UK is aiming to double its studio space by 2025
With the UK’s film and high-end TV production landscape expanding, the British Film Commission’s Stage Space Support and Development strategy is crucial to making more space.
- Promotion
Four innovative approaches to up-skilling the UK film and TV workforce
The British Film Commission is supporting the training of new and existing talent to help future-proof the industry.
- Promotion
Unsung heroes: celebrating the below-the-line UK talent from film and TV awards contenders
We focus on the skilled UK individuals working in a plethora of roles across award-worthy titles.
- Promotion
How the UK film industry is forging relationships across Europe
The British Film Commission remains committed to establishing and securing collaborative relationships with industry partners across Europe.
- Promotion
In profile: five emerging roles in UK film and TV production
We speak to five people working in emerging roles about their industry experiences.
- Features
Made in the UK: 15 film and high-end TV productions to look out for
The UK’s film and high-end TV production landscape is busier than ever, with myriad big- and small-screen projects choosing to utilise the world-leading locations, talent and infrastructure across the country’s nations and regions.
- Features
Levelling up: UK film and TV sector makes strides in tackling skills shortage
“With the constant production demand, the need for skills training is one of the most pressing issues facing our industry today.”
- Promotion
BFC leads the charge for more UK studio space
With demand for film and high-end television production in the UK at pre-pandemic levels, the British Film Commission is working hard to make sure the nation is open for business.
- Features
18 production companies making global content across the UK’s nations and regions
A snapshot of the multitude of production companies making exciting content across the UK’s nations and regions
- Features
Creating the look of HBO fantasy ‘The Nevers’
Production designer Gemma Jackson and costume designer Michele Clapton discuss creating a believable version of Victorian London for HBO’s fantasy show.
- Features
How the UK’s VFX and post-production community has adapted to the pandemic
Five individuals working in the sector tell us how they’ve navigated the last few months and why they are so confident about the future.
- Promotion
Why the UK film industry is looking to the future with confidence
The British Film Commission and the BFI are spearheading industry efforts to drive the UK forward.
- Promotion
The below-the-line UK talent who helped bring ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ and ‘Bridgerton’ to life
The UK has a widening pool of above and below-the-line talent across all disciplines, which offers incoming productions a wealth of skills, experience and dedication from which to draw.
- Promotion
How the UK’s nations and regions are helping productions to navigate the new pandemic landscape
Feature film and high-end television production continues apace across the nations and regions despite the pandemic.
- Features
Filmed in the UK: 21 upcoming feature films to watch out for
There are numerous UK-made feature productions coming to cinemas and/or streaming platforms this year and beyond.
- Features
Case Study: ‘War Of The Worlds’
The series is one of the first scripted dramas to embark on a shoot under the new production guidelines.
- Features
Shot in the UK: Eight high-end TV shows to watch out for
UK locations and facilities that have played host to small-screen productions from around the world.
- Features
The challenges and rewards of shooting Netflix’s ‘Cursed’ in the UK
Alex Boden, producer of new Netflix fantasy epic Cursed, discusses shooting in multiple locations across the UK’s nations and regions.