Alex Hurt in 'Blackout'

Source: Bahram Foroughi

Alex Hurt in ‘Blackout’

The Fantasia International Film Festival has revealed the first wave of titles for its July 20 to August 9 run in Montreal. 

Among titles getting their world premieres at the genre event will be Theresa Sutherland’s directing debut Lovely, Dark, and Deep; Russian-American director Victor Ginzburg’s vampire story Empire V; Jared Moshe’s Aporia; Where the Devil Roams, from the writing-directing team of John Adams, Zelda Adams and Toby Poser; Xavier Gens’ Mayhem!; Larry Fessenden’s Blackout; and Nicholas Tomnay What You Wish For. 

Among films getting their international premireres will be parts one and two of Japanese director Tsutomu Hanabusa’s Tokyo Revengers 2

The festival’s South Korean Cinema Spotlight section will include the Canadian premiere of The Roundup: No Way Out, from Lee Sang-yong, and the North American premiere of New Normal, from Jung Bum-shik. 

The festival will present its Canadian Trailblazer Award to veteran underground filmmaker Larry Kent. 

The full line-up for Fantasia’s 27th edition will be announced in early July.

 

 