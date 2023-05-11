The Fantasia International Film Festival has revealed the first wave of titles for its July 20 to August 9 run in Montreal.

Among titles getting their world premieres at the genre event will be Theresa Sutherland’s directing debut Lovely, Dark, and Deep; Russian-American director Victor Ginzburg’s vampire story Empire V; Jared Moshe’s Aporia; Where the Devil Roams, from the writing-directing team of John Adams, Zelda Adams and Toby Poser; Xavier Gens’ Mayhem!; Larry Fessenden’s Blackout; and Nicholas Tomnay What You Wish For.

Among films getting their international premireres will be parts one and two of Japanese director Tsutomu Hanabusa’s Tokyo Revengers 2.

The festival’s South Korean Cinema Spotlight section will include the Canadian premiere of The Roundup: No Way Out, from Lee Sang-yong, and the North American premiere of New Normal, from Jung Bum-shik.

The festival will present its Canadian Trailblazer Award to veteran underground filmmaker Larry Kent.

The full line-up for Fantasia’s 27th edition will be announced in early July.