The 19th Jogja-NETPAC Asian Film Festival (JAFF) puts Indonesian cinema at the forefront, bookended by Garin Nugroho’s black-and-white silent film Samsara and Yandy Laurens’ A Brother And 7 Siblings.

Some seven local features are having their world premieres at JAFF, including closing film A Brother And 7 Siblings and Fajar Nugros’ The Queen Of Witchcraft from Indonesian Screen Awards competition. Screen profiles these seven titles below.

Samsara, which blends cinema and dance, opened JAFF on November 30 after making its world premiere in a cine-concert at the Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay in Singapore. Garin, a founder of JAFF, is a renowned filmmaker and artist whose film credits include Opera Jawa and Memories Of My Body, both of which premiered at Venice.

With a line-up of 182 films from 25 countries in the Asia Pacific region, Indonesia’s largest film festival will run until December 7. The film programme is curated by co-founder and festival director Ifa Isfansyah and programme director Alexander Matius. It is held in the city of Yogjakarta, a cultural centre also known as Jogja in the southern part of the Central Java region.

A Brother And 7 Siblings

Dir Yandy Laurens

Director Yandy’s third feature has caused a stir as the closing film of JAFF, with more than 1,000 tickets sold within hours of opening sales. The story follows a young architect who is tasked with looking after his nieces and nephews after their parents pass away, only to face the dilemma between his career and their wellbeing. The film is produced by Mandela Pictures and Cerita Films and the former will open the feature nationwide on January 23. Yandy found box office success with 2018’s Cemara’s Family and 2023’s Falling In Love Like In Movies, which also received seven Citra Awards at the Indonesian Film Festival, including best film. Contact: Lachman Samtani

All We Need Is Time

Dir Teddy Soeriaatmadja

Starring Lukman Sardi and Sha Ine Febriyanti, this emotionally charged drama centres on a suicide survivor, haunted by regret and guilt over her sister’s death, who begins experiencing panic attacks. Japan-born Teddy is a prolific director with more than a dozen films to his credits, including the intimacy trilogy - Lovely Man, which won best actor for Donny Damara at the Asian Film Awards; Something In The Way, which screened at Berlinale’s Panorama section; and About A Woman. His most recent work, The Architecture Of Love amassed over one million cinema admissions earlier this year. Contact: Shierly Kosasih

The Damnation

Dir Charles Gozali

In this horror film, a debt collector and his heavily pregnant wife must fight to survive a night of horror at an illegal maternity clinic and protect their unborn child from the demonic forces and brutal staff there. The film is a collaboration between Magma Entertainment, Wahana Kreator, and Sinemaku Pictures. Director Gozali is known for blending horror and action in Qodrat, which clocked up 1.7 million admissions at the local box office, and Pemukiman Setan, and has directed Netflix original film, romantic comedy The Heartbreak Club. Contact: Linda Gozali

Misteri Bilik Korek Api

Dir Ludy Oji Prastama

This directorial feature debut is supported by Jogja Film Academy through the JFA Talent Incubator scheme, which provides funding and production support to its alumni, of which director Ludy is one. Also backed by KlikFilm and Ravacana Films, the horror feature revolves around a group of children who begin to experience eerie disturbances in their new orphanage as they discover a room filled with toys and stacks of matchboxes. The arrival of a mysterious new orphan further escalates the unsettling atmosphere. Contact: Egha Harismina

The Queen of Witchcraft

Dir Fajar Nugros

Competing in JAFF’s Indonesian Screen Awards, director Fajar’s latest film combines elements of Indonesian folklore and horror, delivering a complex story about a woman shunned by her village as every man who encounters her ends up dead. When she realises that the deadly curse is cast by her stepsister, she seeks revenge on the latter’s husband. Yogyakarta-born Fajar, a co-founder of IDN Pictures, is known for his versatile storytelling across various genres. His foray into horror began with 2022’s The Womb, which premiered at South Korea’s Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival. Contact: Susanti Dewi

Smong Aceh

Dir Tonny Trimarsanto

Produced by Fauzan Zidni and Rama Adi of Cinesurya, the team behind Mouly Surya’s Cannes title Marlina The Murderer In Four Acts, this documentary follows the emotional journey of Juman and Zahrina as they heal from the trauma of the tsunami that destroyed Aceh 20 years ago. Legendary Indonesian actress Christine Hakim is also featured. Through their personal stories of survival and recovery, the documentary offers a powerful reflection on resilience and captures the lasting impact of the disaster. Contact: Fauzan Zidni

Till Then, Hanna!

Dir Agung Sentausa

This romantic drama explores themes of personal growth and self-discovery, reflecting the struggles of young people who fear making decisions and moving on. Set in the 1990s amid the student movement, the story revolves around a student who documents his unspoken love for a woman in a journal, but she ends up marrying an abusive man. A decade later, their paths cross again, sparking a new chapter in their lives. It marks director Agung’s first feature since 2010’s anthology film Belkibolang, which played in Rotterdam and Vancouver, and 2005’s music film Garasi. Contact: Kharisma Rh