Screen is rounding up the key packages launched before and during the 2024 European Film Market (which runs February 15-21).

Refresh the page for latest updates. Listed in alphabetical order.

‘The Beacon’

Ralph Fiennes is directing and starring in this drama about a Ugandan-born man who travels from London to the countryside to spend the summer with his girlfriend’s family. Further cast includes Indira Varma, Charles Babalola and Alison Oliver. Produced by the UK’s Potboiler Productions.

World sales: Cornerstone

’Come Back’

The directorial debut from Flemish brothers Jan and Raf Roosens starring Veerle Baetens and her real-life daughter Billie Vlegels. Vlegels plays the teenage daughter of a once-successful techno DJ couple, with Baetens starring as her mother.

World sales: Indie Sales

‘Tornado’

Tim Roth has joined the previously announced Jack Lowden and Takehiro Hira in this survival thriller from John Maclean (Slow West). Principal photography is underway in Scotland. Has pre-sold in some territories, including Lionsgate UK for UK-Ireland. Produced by Tea Shop Productions.

World sales: HanWay Films

‘Wilder & Me’

Stephen Frears’ latest follows a young girl (Maya Hawke) working on the set of Billy Wilder’s Fedora, with Christoph Waltz playing the legendary director. Jon Hamm co-stars. Christopher Hampton wrote the screenplay with Jeremy Thomas producing. Germany’s Pandora Film is the partner. It is based on Jonathan Coe’s novel Mr Wilder And Me, about the struggles of legendary US director Billy Wilder to make his penultimate film Fedora.

World sales: HanWay Films

‘Winter Of The Crow’

Kasia Adamik’s Cold War thriller stars Lesley Manville as a UK professor who arrives in Poland just as martial law is imposed. Principal photography has begun in Warsaw. Produced by Poland’s Wild Mouse Production and Film Produkcja, and the UK’s Iris Productions and Film and Music Entertainment.

World sales: HanWay Films