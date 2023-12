Director Jude Anthany Joseph and producer Venu Kunnappilly sit down with Screen to discuss their film 2018 which is India’s entry to international feature at the Oscars.

The survival drama is directed by Joseph who co-wrote the script with Akhil P. Dharmajan and is based on the 2018 floods in India’s Kerala. It stars stars Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban and Asif Ali.

The above interview was moderated by Screen contributing editor Wendy Mitchell.