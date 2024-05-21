A24 has acquired US rights to The Death of Robin Hood, the upcoming adventure story from writer-director Michael Sarnoski with Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer set to star.

Sarnoski won honours including the first screenplay Independent Spirit Award for his first feature Pig and is also writer-director on Paramount’s late June release A Quiet Place: Day One.

The Death Of Robin Hood is set to begin production in February next year. Lyrical Media is fully financing the film and Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett will produce under their Ryder Picture Company banner together with Lyrical Media’s Alexander Black. Lyrical’s Jon Rosenberg and Natalie Sellers will executive produce with Rama Gottumukkala, Michael Sarnoski and Jackman. WME Independent is representing worldwide sales rights. A24 is planning a theatrical release.

In Sarnoski’s take on the folklore figure, Robin Hood is gravely injured and grappling with his past after a life of crime and murder when a mysterious woman offers him a chance of salvation.

Lyrical Media, Ryder Picture Company and A24 recently partnered on Adam Wingard’s action thriller Onslaught.