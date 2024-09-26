Screen International’s AI Creative Summit, in association with sister publication Broadcast, has launched its programme for 2024.

Speakers include filmmaker Peter Luisi, who discusses how he made a film using ChatGPT called The Last Screenwriter and its subsequent reaction. Prince Charles Cinema in London cancelled the film’s world premiere earlier this year following backlash from the public.

The one-day conference is returning for its second year, after a sellout debut in 2023. It takes place at the BFI Southbank, London, on November 6 and looks at how the fast-growing use of AI is reshaping creative processes, production efficiencies and decision-making within film and television.

The programme also features Deep Fusion Films executive producer Benjamin Field who will explore the ethics of using AI in film and TV.

The Summit, sponsored by Avid, LTX Studio and Moments Lab, also examines future policies needed to ensure responsible, ethical and sustainable integration of AI technologies.

Additionally, there will be a panel examining the use of AI in broadcasting, featuring Channel 4 director of technology Grace Boswood, head of AI research at BBC R&D Danijela Horak, and director of technology, innovation and product at ITN Jon Roberts. The Innovate UK-funded Charismatic.ai project, which aims to use AI to create interactive stories, will also reveal its work alongside Hat Trick Lab.

Other speakers throughout the day include showrunner Simon Mirren (Versailles, Criminal Minds), Lux Aeterna creative technologist and VFX artist James Pollock, and Global Data head of thematic intelligence Cyrus Mewawalla. More speakers will be announced over the next month, building towards the event on November 6, with the full programme available here.

To celebrate the launch of the programme, the AI Creative Summit is offering £50 off tickets for one week only with the code AICS50PROG, bringing the price down to £245. You can find out more and book here. Tickets also include lunch and post-event networking drinks.