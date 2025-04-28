Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon is to step down from her position this summer after eight years in the role.

Chief operating officer Jonathan Allan will assume her duties as interim chief exec while the C4 board sets out to find Mahon’s long-term successor.

Her departure comes as the PSB’s board is on the hunt for a long-term chair, after Ian Cheshire’s exited the role earlier this month at the culmination of his three-year term.

The broadcaster’s interim chair Dawn Airey said: “Alex is a great figure in British television. She has been one of the most impactful chief executive officers since Jeremy Isaacs’ founding of Channel 4 more than 42 years ago.

“She is business minded and has also been transformational both culturally and creatively, proving time and again her extraordinary ability to inspire and drive positive and meaningful change. Under her leadership, Channel 4 has moved with the times and driven the times.”

