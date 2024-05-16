Buffalo 8 has acquired worldwide rights excluding Canada to A Hundred Lies, a Canadian music industry drama directed by Rouzbeh Heydari.

After a handful of theatrical screenings in Toronto and Los Angeles the film will launch on June 7 on Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, Hoopla and cable networks.

Written and produced by Dana Abraham and set in the Toronto music scene, the film tells the story of washed-up former star Ricky and runaway Fiona as they confront their demons in a business where the pursuit of success comes at a heavy price.

The cast include Abraham, Rob Raco, Humberly Gonzalez, Brandon McKnight, Stephen Tracey, Jessica Amlee and Michael Xavier.

Jazz Brar, Trevor Smith and Rob Raco produced with Abraham and Aravinth Ratnasingam, Qamar Qureshi, Suganthan Krisnarajah, Shapes Kulasingam, Peter Hwang, Jay Wilgar, Brendan Ryan and Scott Enright serve as executive producers.

Gavin Brown created the film’s original soundtrack and also serves as an executive producer.

Aravinth Ratnasingam commented: “A Hundred Lies showcases the true nature of adversity and challenges in the music business, not just in Toronto, but the world. We look forward to sharing a glimpse of that with audiences globally.”