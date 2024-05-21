Telefilm Canada-backed feature Jude & The Jinn has completed principal photography in Cairo and Toronto, with Alexander Siddig starring for writer-director Rolla Tahir.

Financed by Telefilm’s Talent to Watch programme and the multi-national New Dawn fund, the magic realist tale stars Saddig and newcomer Azza Abbaro in the story of thirty-something Nubian woman Jude, who is stuck in bureaucratic hell after immigrating to Canada. When her father is deported, Jude falls into a depression until she meets and befriends a mysterious jinn. Also starring are Deena Nina, Emmanuel Kabongo and Hudson Wurster.

As well as making her feature directing debut, Tahir produces under her Toronto-based Qan Yama Qan Films banner. Also producing are Magic Carpet Productions’ Mercedes Cardella, Fugee Films’ Ladan M Siad and Juice and Walnuts Films’ Rua Wani. Worldwide rights to the film are still available.

Tahir’s short films include Sira, which screened at the 2018 Toronto festival.

Jude & The Jinn was one of 16 feature projects from emerging filmmakers selected for Telefilm’s Talent to Watch programme for 2022-2023. Each of the features selected received funding of c$250,000 ($183,315 at the current rate).