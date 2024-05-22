In this instalment of Screen’s Cannes Close-Up interview series, Screen’s executive editor for reviews and new talent Fionnuala Halligan shares her festival survival tips and recalls the Pulp Fiction frenzy of Cannes ’94.

Halligan is busy at the festival ensuring Screen’s team of critics are where they need to be in order to provide the most extensive market reviews coverage in the industry.

“Nearly every film in Cannes is world premiere and has gone through a rigorous selection process. We’re looking at the crème de la crème of world cinema we hope,” she says.

“My favourite moment in the whole process of Cannes is when the expectations around a film match the reviews that I’m reading… and you can see that a director’s life is going to change.”

Cannes Close-Up sees leading figures from the international film industry give their inside insight into their careers and navigating the Cannes Film Festival, with interviews set to run throughout the event.