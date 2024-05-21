In this instalment of Screen’s Cannes Close-Up interview series, Beatrice Bauwens - studio head for Paris’ MPC and co-chair of France VFX - talks Jacques Audiard, France’s VFX tax credit and why a good pair of shoes is the key to surviving Cannes.

Bauwens is at the festival with several films including Audiard’s Emilia Perez and Christophe Honoré’s Marcello Mio but is also hoping to highlight the country’s booming VFX industry.

“[Cannes] is a great opportunity to show what France is capable of in terms of VFX,” Bauwens says. “It’s a good thing to be here and say ’OK, France is not very known for its VFX but we have this industry that is incredibly talented’.”

