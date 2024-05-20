For the latest instalment in Screen’s Cannes Close-Up interview series, leading French producer Dimitri Rassam explains why France can compete with the US as a major shooting destination, and gives his advice for Cannes first timers.

Rassam is the founder of French production company Chapter 2, which has produced titles such as Cesar-winning animation The Little Prince, the Three Musketeers films, and Cannes 2024 titles The Count Of Monte Cristo and Limonov. The Ballad.

Monte Cristo shot on location in France, using the same crew as Musketeers.

Explains Rassam: “I think we have everything in France that we need to step up to the level of American productions, from post-production we have companies like Mac Guff which we work with mostly on those movies, that are world class. The servicing companies and crews work on American tentpoles already.

“It’s more a question of us, as French and European producers, offering those talented crews projects of that scope,” he adds.

