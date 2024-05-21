In this instalment of Screen’s Cannes Close-Up interview series, Spanish documentary producer Beli Martinez - of Filmika Galaika - shares her aims for the festival, the best place to get a coffee and why patience is the key to a good Cannes.

Martinez is at the festival looking for co-producers on several documentary projects including Carla Andrada’s The Mountain On My Wall, Carlos Casa Krakatoa and Eloy Enciso’s Endless Prison.

“I’m trying to find other producers with the same view and understanding of cinema and the process of cinema,” she says.

Warch above.

