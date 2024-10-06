Hong Kong’s Edko Films has closed a string of key deals for Anthony Pun’s disaster feature Cesium Fallout.

Niu Vision Media will open the film in North America on November 1, day-and-date with Hong Kong and mainland China. The film is also heading to Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei through mm2 Entertainment, opening on November 7, and to Taiwan through Sky Films on November 8. The Polish release through 9th Plan is not yet scheduled.

Edko Films is also in negotiations for Australia and New Zealand, CIS and France at ACFM.

Starring Andy Lau, Cesium Fallout is billed as Hong Kong’s first radiation disaster film, focusing on a team of firefighters who risk everything to protect the city from destruction.

Edko Films’ Bill Kong and Ivy Ho, both behind megahit A Guilt Conscience, are producing. The cast is toplined by Lau, who is also producing, Bai Yu and Karen Mok. DoP-turned-director Pun previously directed 2023’s One More Chance.