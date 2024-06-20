Ten international documentary projects have been selected for the seventh edition of The Circle Women Doc Accelerator training programme for women-identifying filmmakers.

They are: Amazonas by Clara Lopez Rubio; The White Waters by Flora Linghwa Huang; Letters From Home by Xin Fang; Somewhere Over the Rainbow by Koval Bathia; The Warriors & The Swan by Åsne Høgetvei, Al Bayt by Francesca Bertin; A Letter To My Children by Ines Tanovic; Maty Or The Real Life by Fagamou Ndiaye; Portrait of A by Rand Beiruty; and Hope Against Hope by Mina Keshavarz.

The year-long programme starts in Greece in July, in partnership with Thessaloniki International Film Festival, before moving to Serbia in September and then Italy during Trieste’s When East Meets West event in January 2025.

The selection committee comprised writer and producer Suzy Gillet, programmer and project manager Babette Dieu, producer Kesmat El Sayed, film scholar Jelena Mišeljić, and director and producer Rok Biček. The programme was founded by Biljana Tutorov.

Circle alumni include Lin Alluna’s Sundance 2023 premiere Twice Colonized and Nataša Urban’s CPH:DOX prizewinner The Eclipse in 2022.