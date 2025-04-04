UK director Clio Barnard’s I See Buildings Fall Like Lightening, has started filming in the UK, with a cast of former Screen Stars of Tomorrow from the UK and Ireland led by Anthony Boyle, Joe Cole, Jay Lycurgo, Daryl McCormack and Lola Petticrew.

The film is being produced by Tracy O’Riordan for the UK’s Moonspun Films with funding from BBC Film, which developed the film, and the BFI, in association with Curzon Film, which will distribute in the UK and Ireland.

Charades is handling international sales.

Further backing comes from Ali Jazayeri and Keith Kehoe’s US-based independent film financier TPC.

I See Buildings Fall Like Lightening follows five childhood friends who have now hit 30 and are faced with the realities of their lives. Irish playwright Enda Walsh has written the script which is based on the novel of the same name by Kerian Goddard.

Barnard’s previous feature, Ali & Ava, was Bafta- nominated for the Outstanding British Film award in 2022.

O’Riordan’s most recent credits include Joshua Oppenheimer’s The End.