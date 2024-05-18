Dabney Coleman, the American character actor best known as the sexist boss in 1980 comedy 9 To 5, has died. He was 92.

Born in Texas, Coleman served in the US Army in Europe in the 1950s and studied law at university before beginning his screen career in the 1960s with appearances in TV series including The Outer Limits, The Fugitive and Bonanza. His early feature films included Downhill Racer and The Towering Inferno.

He became more widely recognised after appearing alongside Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton in Twentieth Century Fox comedy 9 To 5, a major hit by the standards of the time with a worldwide gross of $103m.

Coleman went on to play significant roles in features including Tootsie, On Golden Pond and War Games. His most recent big screen appearances was in Warren Beatty’s 2016 comedy drama Rules Don’t Apply.

His recent TV work included multi-episode roles in The Guardian and Boardwalk Empire and appearances in NCIS and Yellowstone.

He was nominated to six Emmys, winning in 1987 for his performance in TV movie Sworn To Silence.