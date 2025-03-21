David Heyman and Amy Pascal are reportedly in talks to steer the James Bond franchise after Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli finalise their deal to pass creative control of the property to Amazon MGM.

Amazon MGM had no comment on the reports, which first appeared in Puck.

Heyman and Pascal have been among the big-name producers most often mentioned in speculation about the new Bond overseers. Other names mentioned have included Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan of Working Title Films, Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA Films and Graham Broadbent and Pete Czernin of Blueprint Pictures.

Heyman, of UK-based Heyday Films, was immediately considered a front-runner because of his track record as producer of the eight Harry Potter films.

Pascal is also well-placed to steer future Bond projects, having worked on franchise entries Casino Royale, Skyfall and Quantum Of Solace when she headed Sony Pictures.

News of Heyman and Pascal’s possible involvement comes a month after the announcement of a new joint venture between Amazon MGM Studios, Wilson and Broccoli to house the Bond intellectual property rights and co-own the franchise, with Amazon MGM gaining creative control after the deal closes.

In announcing that deal, Wilson said it was “time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future.” Broccoli said it was “time to focus on my other projects.”