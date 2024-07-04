Universal’s Despicable Me 4 appears set for a $120m North American opening over the long US holiday weekend, providing another boost to the exhibition sector after a disappointing start to the summer box office season.

The Illumination family animation opened on Wednesday (July 3) in more than 4,000 domestic locations on the eve of the July 4 Independence Day holiday. Estimates suggest it will gross $28m on its first day and reach $120m by the end of what is effectively a five-day weekend.

The sixth entry in the Despicable Me/Minions franchise is directed by Minions co-creator Chris Renaud, who also directed the first and second Despicable Me entries, with Patrick Delage co-directing. Returning voice cast members include Steve Carrell, Kristen Wiig and Steve Coogan while new characters are voiced by Will Ferrell, Sofia Vergara and Stephen Colbert.

The Independence Day weekend has become a lucrative launch pad for the franchise. Minions: The Rise of Gru opened in North America on July 1, 2022 and grossed $123.1m over four days, going on to take $370.3m for domestic and $569.9m internationally, for a worldwide tally of $940.2m.

Despicable Me 3 debuted in the slot in 2017 with $99m over five days and Despicable Me 2 took $143.1m over five days in 2013.

The latest franchise entry should confirm the continuing strength of family animation three weeks are Disney/Pixar’s Inside Out 2 debuted with $154.2m to become the biggest domestic opener of 2024.

Despicable Me 4 opened two weeks ago in Australia and three other international markets and expanded last weekend into another 13 smaller territories, earning $25.5m internationally through July 1. It opens this weekend in Spain, Mexico and Brazil.

North American exhibitors could get an even bigger boost in three weeks time when Disney/Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine opens on July 26. Early projections suggest the superhero team-up could open domestically with as much $160m-$165m.