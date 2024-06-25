Entertainment Squad has acquired suspense thriller Once In A Valentine from Global Genesis Group for the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

Entertainment Squad plans to release the film in cinemas on September 13 and will present it to exhibitors at IND/EX, the Independent Film Exhibition Conference taking place in Chicago this week (June 25-28). The Conference is a joint venture between Art House Convergence and Film Festival Alliance.

Directed by Javon Johnson, the film tells the story of a woman haunted by past trauma who faces her fears and finds unexpected love. The cast includes Clifton Powell, Bern Nadette Stanis, Loren Lott, Jordan Pope, Javier Vallimail, Javaris Conway and Shiobann Amisial.

Johnson, who also wrote the script with co-writer Mary Rivers-Martinez, previously directed drama Justus and has appeared as an actor in films and TV projects including Tyler Perry’s long-running Black Entertainment Television series The Oval.

Once In A Valentine is produced by ATL Kelz, Len Gibson, Jessie Jalee and Wayne Overstreet. Harel Goldstein, Johnson and Rick Romano serve as executive producers.