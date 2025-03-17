International distributors are bringing The Last Dance, Hong Kong’s biggest local film of all time, back to cinemas on April 4 with the release of an extended version.

The 139-minute version of the funeral rites drama, directed by Anselm Chan and starring Michael Hui and Dayo Wong, is scheduled for a day-and-date release in Hong Kong through producer Emperor Motion Pictures (EMP), Malaysia (Lotus Five Star), Singapore (Clover Films), Australia and New Zealand (Magnum Films) and North America (Magnum Films).Taiwan will release the extended version in May through Sky Films.

EMP, which also handles international sales, has closed a new territory with Trinity CineAsia for France, which is aiming for a release in May.

”The extended cut is a great opportunity to release the film for the first time in France,” said Cedric Behrel, managing director of Trinity CineAsia. ”The extended cut is closer to what the director first envisaged, in terms of giving more room for the characters to develop before the central narrative takes hold and we think it will be more in-step, with the cinema-loving and sophisticated French audiences.”

The film, which opened in November, has become the most successful Hong Kong and Chinese-language film of all time in Hong Kong, with takings of more than $20.6m (HK$160m).

The extended version, which includes 13 additional minutes, receives its world premiere at the Osaka Asian Film Festival (March 14-23).