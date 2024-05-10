Former WME Independent agent Nelson Mok is launching new investment and sales company Mokster Films with a focus on international sales of Asian titles as well as on project development and financing in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Through the new Singapore-based company, Mok will continue to work with WME Independent as a partner on a slate of titles that he has been handling, including The Cursed Land, which is set to open in Thailand in July, upcoming horror films Red Thread from Vietnam and Dominion Of Darkness from Indonesia, as well as this year’s biggest box office hit in Thailand, How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies, which is being rolled out for theatrical release across Asia from China to ANZ.

“Nelson is a leading executive in the Southeast Asian region with a great eye for material,” said WME Independent co-head Alex Walton. “We have had real success working with Nelson over the past few years and we look forward to continue the work in this new capacity.”

Mok joined Endeavor Content in 2019 before transiting to WME Independent in 2021. During his tenure he handled a diverse range of films that also included The Bridge Curse franchise from Taiwan, Backstage from Indonesia, and Furies from Vietnam.

Mok will also partner with Ricky Ow, previously Asia Pacific president for WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks (formerly Turner International) from 2013-2020, to create new IP development opportunities.

Mok said: “Our passion is to present the rich diversity and creativity of Asian cinema to a global audience, fostering collaborations that fuel innovative storytelling and distinct filmmaking styles.”

Mokster Films will bring to Cannes a new slate of projects from Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam and Thailand.