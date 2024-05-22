Frameline has announced the line-up for the 48th San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival, otherwise known as Frameline48, which runs June 19-29.

Among the event’s 120 screenings are 16 world premieres, five North American premieres, three international premieres and eight US premieres.

Opening night events include a screening of music documentary Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero. Alessandra Lacorazza’s debut feature, In the Summers, which was awarded Frameline’s Completion Fund Grant before going on the win the Grand Jury Prize US Dramatic at this year’s Sundance, will screen on the festival’s second night.

World premieres will include Daniel Ribeiro’s Perfect Endings, Gustavo Vinagre’s Cucumber/Knife and Star Amerasu’s After Hours.

The festival will also feature a conversation with Lena Waithe, the Emmy-winning writer, producer and actor behind series and films including The Chi, Twenties and Them.

Frameline executive director Allegra Madsen commented: “Film festivals are often seen as being by and for tastemakers in our industry, but Frameline deepens that perception by being by and for change-makers. Queer and trans artists don’t just influence culture, they create it. Frameline48 celebrates and platforms that tireless innovation and spirit by bringing filmmakers and works from all over the world together in the Bay Area – a place that’s historically been on the pulse of propelling queer art forward.”

Full information here.