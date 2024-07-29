Michael Fetter Nathansky’s Every You Every Me scooped three prizes including best film at the 7th Malaysia International Film Festival (MIFFEST) while Japanese auteur Hirokazu Kore-eda and renowned Indonesian actress Christine Hakim received lifetime achievement awards.

German director Nathansky came on stage to receive the awards for best film and best screenplay and his leading lady Aenne Schwarz was in attendance to collect the best actress award. The romantic social drama, which premiered in the Panorama section of this year’s Berlinale, follows a single mother and factory worker as she falls in and out of love.

Scroll down for full list of winners

The jury, led by director-actress Suhasini Maniratnam, said: “The film boldly confronts the real-life challenges faced by the working class, particularly the struggles associated with monetary deficits. The film skilfully transforms these harsh realities into cinematic excellence through its exploration of multiple personality syndrome. It takes a courageous approach in portraying these complex issues, turning a lived experience into a compelling narrative that resonates with audiences.”

The best director prize went to Alireza Ghasemi and Raha Amirfazli for Iranian drama In The Land Of Brothers, which previously won a directing award in the world cinema dramatic section at Sundance in January.

Local Malaysian film Abang Adik picked up two acting awards: best actor for Taiwan’s Wu Kang-ren, who was named Golden Horse best actor for the same role last year, and best supporting actor for Malaysia’s Jack Tan. You Junfen took best supporting actress for China-set The Great Phuket.

MIFFEST’s Malaysia Golden Global Awards (MGGA) ceremony took place on July 27 at Auditorium Seri Angkasa, which is located at national broadcaster RTM’s new media hub Angkasapuri Mediacity in Kuala Lumpur. The 7th MIFFEST was the biggest edition to date, with a lineup of 50 films screened from July 21-28.

A series of masterclasses were conducted during the festival, including Oscar nominee and Better Days director Derek Tsang, The Goldfinger director Felix Chong who was also on the jury panel, Shoplifters director Kore-eda and Indonesian actress Hakim who has a celebrated career of over 50 years.

The festival wrapped on July 28 with two closing films from Hong Kong: Ho Miu Ki’s Love Lies and Nick Cheung’s Peg O’ My Heart. Actor-turned-director Cheung also received an excellent achievement in film award during the MGGA ceremony.

MIFFEST was founded by Malaysia-based Jazzy Group’s Joanne Goh, with the support of FINAS, RTM and corporate sponsors.

Malaysia International Film Festival 2024 winners

Best film: Every You Every Me, dir Michael Fetter Nathansky

Best director: Alireza Ghasemi, Raha Amirfazli, In The Land Of Brothers

Best screenplay: Michael Fetter Nathansky, Every You Every Me

Best actor: Wu Kang-ren, Abang Adik

Best actress: Aenne Schwarz, Every You Every Me

Best supporting actor: Jack Tan, Abang Adik

Best supporting actress: You Junfen, The Great Phuket

Best cinematography: Tojo Xavier, Rapture

New Hope Award: Marcelo Botta, Betania

Audience choice award: The Lyricist Wannabe

Lifetime achievement awards: Christine Hakim, Hirokazu Kore-eda

Award for excellent achievement in film: Nick Cheung