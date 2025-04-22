Netflix’s hit young adult series Heartstopper is to return for a fourth and final outing as a feature-length TV film directed by Wash Westmoreland, whose previous films include Still Alice and Colette.

The title is based on the bestselling LGBTQ+ graphic novel and webcomic series written by Alice Oseman and scored a double recommission for series two and three after its breakout debut run in 2022.

Heartstopper’s final instalment will conclude the story of protagonists Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) and their friends, with the narrative based around the as-yet unreleased sixth volume of Oseman’s novel.

With Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie discovering new independence at school, the inseparable couple face the reality of a long-distance relationship as it begins to loom large. As doubts take hold, their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet.

Heartstopper will again be produced by See-Saw Films and its in-house label Fanboy, led by exec producer Patrick Walters.

Oseman, who is writer of the series, exec produces with Walters, alongside See-Saw founders Iain Canning and Emile Sherman, previous director Euros Lyn, Locke and Connor.

Westmoreland succeeds series three helmer Andy Newbery. Production is due to start in the summer.

A version of this story first appeared on Screen’s sister site Broadcast.