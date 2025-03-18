Twin has landed Japan distribution rights to Stuntman and is set to release in July, riding on the recent surge of interest in Hong Kong films led by the commercial success of Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In.

Hong Kong sales agent Entertaining Power has revealed the deal at Filmart. In their directorial feature debut, twin brothers Albert and Herbert Leung pay homage to stuntmen from the golden age of Hong Kong action cinema. It stars Tung Wai, a seven-time Hong Kong Film Awards and two-time Golden Horse Awards winner for action choreography, as a once-famous stunt director making a comeback.

Terrance Lau and Philip Ng co-star, with Angus Chan as producer. All three are from Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In, which became the biggest Hong Kong film at the Japan box office for last five years, having grossed $1.9m (￥282m) through distributor Klockworx.

Stuntman recently opened in mainland China on March 14 through Shanghai Hero film and was previously released in North America, the UK and select Asian territories.