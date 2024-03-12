Imagi Crystal, a subsidiary of Hong Kong-listed Imagi International Holdings, is making its debut at Filmart as it expands into sales and distribution.

Its inaugural slate includes Due West 2: Tokyo Adventure, an erotic film starring Hong Kong’s first adult-video actress Erena So.

Christopher Sun, director of 2011’s 3D Sex And Zen: Extreme Ecstasy and producer of 2012’s Due West: Our Sex Journey, will direct alongside Terry Cheng. Justin Cheung (Breakout Brothers franchise) co-stars in the film, which is backed by Imagi Crystal.

The Hong Kong-based company has also picked up international sales rights to Golden Boy, starring Louis Cheung (Table For Six and its sequel) as a former boxing champion. It is the first feature from veteran TV drama director Chen Wei Guan and is produced by Allen Chan (Agent Mr Chan).

Last year, Imagi Crystal appointed Alice Ho, formerly of Emperor Motion Pictures and Pegasus Entertainment, as head of distribution. The firm also acquires films for release in Hong Kong, and has since released Japanese titles including See Hear Love and Six Singing Women.

Imagi International Holdings previously produced 2007’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT), the first Asian animated feature film to top the US box office, and 2009’s Astro Boy.