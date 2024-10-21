Hungarian filmmaker Bela Tarr is set to receive a lifetime achievement award at the upcoming 37th Tokyo International Film Festival.

The director, known for epic Satantango, Werckmeister Harmonies and Berlinale award-winner The Turin Horse, will be at the festival to present short films produced during a workshop he led in Fukushima, Japan in February. Tarr will also participate in a talk with veteran Japanese filmmaker Yoji Yamada on November 1, where he will receive the award.

Previous recipients of TIFF’s lifetime achievement award include Chinese director Zhang Yimou and Japanese production manager Teruyo Nogami, actor Tatsuya Nakadai and director Nobuhiko Obayashi.

Born in 1955, Tarr made his feature directorial debut with 1979’s Family Nest, which won the grand prize at that year’s Mannheim-Heidelberg International Film Festival. His 2011 feature The Turin Horse won the Silver Bear grand jury prize and Fipresci prize at the Berlinale. After this, Tarr retired from directing and founded film.factory, an international film school in Sarajevo.

Tarr has also received lifetime achievement awards from the Batumi Film Festival, the Sardinia Film Festival and the International Film Festival of Kerala. He received the European Film Academy Honorary Award in 2023.

TIFF is set to take place from October 28 to November 6.