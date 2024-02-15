Film producers and US film workers union the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) are to explore the inclusion of services to prevent workplace harassment and discrimination in their agreement covering low budget projects.

The groups will form a subcommittee to consider the deployment of the Respect on Set programme, recently developed by the Hollywood Commission, under their 2025 Low Budget Agreement for films with budgets of under $15m. The programme incorporates a suite of services to help employers create workplaces free from harassment and discrimination.

The Hollywood Commission, chaired by lawyer and academic Anita Hill, issued its first report on sexual harassment and equality in the film industry in 2020. The Commission says its recent surveys show that compared to their major-studio counterparts workers on low budget productions experience more sexual coercion and assault and greater rates of gender and racial bias, but formally report the abuses at lower rates.

The new subcommittee will be chaired by Hollywood Commission executive director Malia Arrington.

IATSE is set to begin negotiating next month with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers over a new Basic Agreement and Area Standard Agreement. The current agreements expire on July 31.

Commenting on the harassment and discrimination discussions between IATSE and low budget producers, the Hollywood Commission’s Hill said: “It is very significant that the producers and IATSE have added this plank to their agreement: employers have recognised their obligations toward providing a workplace free of harassment and abuse, and the Hollywood Commission is here to help them with a programme that offers a good suite of resources. Workers and executives alike routinely tell us that there is a need for an independent reporting system specifically designed for low-budget productions, which have lacked the infrastructure to maintain robust enforcement protocols. Respect on Set fills that void.”

IATSE international president Matthew D Loeb commented: “We applaud the steps taken by low budget producers who, understandably, want their sets to be free from sexual harassment and abusive conduct. This collaboration will help ensure we meet that goal through our collective effort. We thank the Hollywood Commission for their leadership in this area and welcome the continued input of IATSE members and the entertainment community on how we can all best achieve our shared goals.”