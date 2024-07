Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) held a breakfast reception at Picturehouse Central in London last week (July 11) to mark the programme launch for its 77th edition.

Filmmakers, festival programmers and industry executives were in attendance including BBC Film’s Eva Yates; Netflix’s Teresa Moneo; Mubi’s Patricia Perez and the EIFF programming team including festival director Paul Ridd, festival chair Andew Macdonald and festival producer Emma Boa.