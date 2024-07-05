Screen celebrated the launch of the UK & Ireland Stars of Tomorrow 2024 with a party at the Mondrian hotel, in Shoreditch, London on Thursday, July 4.

Most of the 2024 Stars were in attendance, including Richard Gadd, Alison Oliver, Jay Lycurgo, Tosin Cole, Jess Kohl, Spike Fearn, Mica Ricketts and Jess Bray.

Further industry guests included producers Andrea Cornwell, Sarah Brocklehurst. Tolu Stedford and Alex Boden, as well as Searchlight’s Kate Gardiner, Screen Scotland’s Isabel Davis, Film4’s David Kimbangi, True Brit’s Nick Manzi, Hanway Films’ Nicole Mackey, Protagonist Pictures’ Mounia Wissinger, Anton’s Karina Gechtman, Film Constellation’s Chloe Tai, Netflix’s Joe Kotroczo, BFI’s Melanie Hoyes,and Louise Ortega, and from the festivals were London’s Kristy Matheson and Zurich Film Festival’s Anja Frohne.