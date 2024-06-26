Pixar’s Inside Out 2 has passed another milestone in its hugely successful box office run, becoming the tenth highest grossing animated film ever in North America after just 12 days on release.

The Disney-distributed animated feature’s domestic gross reached an estimated $387.8m on Tuesday (June 25), surpassing the $382m of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, the previous number ten in the domestic animation chart.

At the same time, Inside Out 2’s international gross reached $411.9m, taking the film to the verge of another milestone with a global total of $799.7m.

In key international markets Inside Out 2 has now reached $68.4m in Mexico; $31.1m in the UK; $30.4m in Korea; $23.3m in Brazil; $22.4m in Italy; $19m in Germany; $16m in Argentina; $15.7m in Spain; $14.9m in France; $13.8m in Australia; $13.4m in Central America; and $12.5m in China.

Still to come, on August 1, is the film’s opening in Japan.

The sequel’s global tally is expected to overtake the total for the original Inside Out, which reached $859m worldwide in 2015, by the end of this week. That would make the sequel Pixar’s sixth highest-grossing release ever, with only Finding Nemo (with $871m), Finding Dory ($1.03bn), Toy Story 3 ($1.07bn), Toy Story 4 ($1.07bn) and Incredibles 2 ($1.24bn) still ahead of it.