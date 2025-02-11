Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Nick Park, Pascal Caucheteux, Maria Carlota Bruno and Rodrigo Teixeira are among international names added to the list of individual nominees for this year’s Oscars after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (Ampas) announced the remaining designated nominees in the best picture, animated feature and documentary feature categories.

Individual nominees for eight films had yet to be determined when Ampas revealed the list of Oscar nominations on January 23.

Working Title Films co-chairs Bevan and Fellner, together with director Coralie Fargeat (also nominated in the directing and original screenplay categories), have now been named as designated producers of best picture nominee The Substance. Bevan gets his sixth best picture nomination and Fellner his seventh.

Park, together with Merlin Crossingham and Richard Beek, is named a designated producer of animated feature nominee Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl. It will be Park’s seventh Oscar nomination and second in this category.

Pascal Caucheteux joins director Jacques Audiard (also nominated in the directing, adapated screenplay and original song categories) as a designated producer of best picture contender Emilia Perez.

Bruno and Teixeira are named designated producers of I’m Still Here, another best picture contender.

Also in the best picture category, Nick Gordon, Brian Young, Andrew Morrison, DJ Gugenheim and Brady Corbet (already nominated for the directing and original screenplay categories) are the named producers of The Brutalist and Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Joslyn Barnes of Nickel Boys.

Gints Zilbalodis, Matīss Kaža, Ron Dyens and Gregory Zalcman are nominated as producers of animated feature hopeful Flow and Julian Brave NoiseCat, Emily Kassie and Kellen Quinn as producers of documentary feature entry Sugarcane.

According to Oscar rules, to qualify as a producer nominee for a nominated film a person must have been determined eligible for a Producers Guild of America (PGA) award for the film or have successfully appealed the PGA’s refusal of eligibility.

The new producer designations bring the number of individual nominees for this year’s Oscars to 220, across 23 categories.