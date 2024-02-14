Jeffrey Greenstein is stepping down as president of Millennium Media, with Jonathan Yunger, currently co-president, being named president of the leading production and sales independent.

Greenstein joined Millennium in 2010 and was appointed president of international sales and distribution for Nu Image/Millennium Films in 2015. He was named president of the company in 2016.

During his time with the company he handled films including The Expendables franchise, Olympus Has Fallen and its follow-ups, The Hitman’s Bodyguard and Mechanic: Resurrection.

According to a statement, Greenstein is leaving Millennium “to pursue his own endeavours”.

Yunger joined Millennium in 2011 and has also worked on The Expendables franchise, the Has Fallen films and Mechanic: Resurrection. He has also produced more than 20 films, including Millennium’s The Outpost.

Currently based in Miami, Yunger travels regularly to Los Angeles and Nu Boyana Film Studios, Millennium’s studio in the Bulgarian city of Sofia, to produce its films. He will lead Millennium’s presence at this week’s EFM in Berlin.

Greenstein said: “Millennium has been and will always be like a family to me. I am grateful to Avi [Lerner] and Trevor [Short] for the trust and opportunity to have led the company through some of its most successful years, growing its slate with original franchises and successful elevated genre films, even launching the company into TV and gaming projects. It is time for me to pursue new endeavours and build a legacy of my own, as the legacy of Millennium lives on. Millennium legacy lives on and is in good hands with Jonathan.”

Millennium chairman and founder Lerner commented: “Jeffrey has always been an integral part of the company and we wish him success in all of his future endeavors. With Jonathan assuming the role of president, we anticipate a smooth transition, allowing us to continue delivering exceptional films from our slate.”