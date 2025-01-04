The US Costume Designers Guild (CDG) has named Jenny Beavan as the recipient of its 27th CDGA Career Achievement Award.

Salvador Perez will receive the Guild’s Distinguished Service Award.

A Guild statement said Beavan’s “remarkable career, unwavering commitment, and passionate advocacy has elevated the art of costume design.”

British designer Beavan, who received an OBE in 2017, first came to prominence in the industry for her work in the eighties and nineties on Merchant Ivory Productions projects such as A Room With A View and Howard’s End. She won Oscars for A Room With A View, Mad Max: Fury Road and Cruella as well as four Baftas, two Emmys and an Olivier award.

Commenting on the award via Instagram, Beavan wrote: “I am totally honoured by this award and all the more special as it is from Costume Designer Colleagues!! THANK YOU SO MUCH!”

Salvador Perez is being honoured for “his unwavering dedication to the art of costume design, steadfast commitment to service, and passionate advocacy for the profession,” said the CDG.

Perez has worked in film, TV and other media, with credits including Titanic and The Flintstones. He has served as costume designer on projects including all three Pitch Perfect films, Hocus Pocus 2 and Bride Hard. He has served three terms as president of the CDG and is currently an executive board member at large.

The 27th CDG awards ceremony will be held on February 6 in Los Angeles.