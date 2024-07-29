Giulio Base’s religious drama Judas’ Gospel, which stars Rupert Everett, Paz Vega, John Savage and Abel Ferrara, has started filming in Italy.

The film sees Judas, about to die, reflect on his life and his relationship with Jesus and the disciples.

Vincenzo Galluzzo, Darko Perić and Tomasz Kot round out the cast, with filming set to last for four weeks in Calabria, Italy.

Base, who is the artistic director of Turin Film Festival, has film credits including 2018’s The Anarchist Banker.

His wife, Tiziana Rocca, who heads up Agnus Dei Production, produces. Minerva Pictures and Agresywna Banda also produce in association with Rai Cinema.